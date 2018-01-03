Road & Bridge Closures in the Lowcountry

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Roads and bridges are now closed across the Lowcountry.

Ashley River Bridge Northbound

Ashley Phosphate/I26

Bridge at Noissette Creek

Ellis Creek Bridge (James Island)

Exit 29 Eastbound on 526

52 Connector over 526

Folly Creek Bridge

Folly River Bridge

North Bridge by Cosgrove

Railroad Viaduct by Montague & Dorchester

Stono River Bridge

US-17 Northbound – Ashley River Bridge

US-17 to I-526 on-ramp

