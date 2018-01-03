Road & Bridge Closures in the Lowcountry

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Roads and bridges are now closed across the Lowcountry.

  • Ashley River Bridge Northbound
  • Ashley Phosphate/I26
  • Bridge at Noissette Creek
  • Ellis Creek Bridge (James Island)
  • Exit 29 Eastbound on 526
  • 52 Connector over 526
  • Folly Creek Bridge
  • Folly River Bridge
  • North Bridge by Cosgrove
  • Railroad Viaduct by Montague & Dorchester
  • Stono River Bridge
  • US-17 Northbound – Ashley River Bridge
  • US-17 to I-526 on-ramp

