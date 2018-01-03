Road & Bridge Closures in the Lowcountry

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Roads and bridges are now closed across the Lowcountry.
- Ashley River Bridge Northbound
- Ashley Phosphate/I26
- Bridge at Noissette Creek
- Ellis Creek Bridge (James Island)
- Exit 29 Eastbound on 526
- 52 Connector over 526
- Folly Creek Bridge
- Folly River Bridge
- North Bridge by Cosgrove
- Railroad Viaduct by Montague & Dorchester
- Stono River Bridge
- US-17 Northbound – Ashley River Bridge
- US-17 to I-526 on-ramp
