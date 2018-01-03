Publix stores to close early, will reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday morning

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Due to the impact of the winter weather, the following Publix stores closed at 4 p.m. on January 3. The stores are planning to reopen on January 4 at 8 a.m.

“We will open earlier if conditions allow,” management said in a news release.

Charleston, Daniel Island, and West Ashley

Publix at Ashley Landing Mall

Publix at Merchants Village

Publix at Daniel Island Town Center

Goose Creek

Publix at St. James Shopping Center

Johns Island

Publix at St. John’s Island

Mount Pleasant

Publix at Queensborough Shopping Center

Publix at North Point

Publix at The Shoppes of Park West

North Charleston

Publix at Palmetto Pavilion

Summerville

Publix at Oakbrook Shopping Center

Publix at Paradise Shoppes of Summerville

Publix at the Market at Cane Bay

Customers may visit publix.com/status for more information.

