Publix stores to close early, will reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday morning

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Due to the impact of the winter weather, the following Publix stores closed at 4 p.m. on January 3. The stores are planning to reopen on January 4 at 8 a.m.

“We will open earlier if conditions allow,” management said in a news release.

Charleston, Daniel Island, and West Ashley

  • Publix at Ashley Landing Mall
  • Publix at Merchants Village
  • Publix at Daniel Island Town Center

Goose Creek

  • Publix at St. James Shopping Center

Johns Island

  • Publix at St. John’s Island

Mount Pleasant

  • Publix at Queensborough Shopping Center
  • Publix at North Point
  • Publix at The Shoppes of Park West

North Charleston

  • Publix at Palmetto Pavilion

Summerville

  • Publix at Oakbrook Shopping Center
  • Publix at Paradise Shoppes of Summerville
  • Publix at the Market at Cane Bay

Customers may visit publix.com/status for more information.

