Publix stores to close early, will reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday morning

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Due to the impact of the winter weather, the following Publix stores closed at 4 p.m. on January 3. The stores are planning to reopen on January 4 at 8 a.m.
“We will open earlier if conditions allow,” management said in a news release.
Charleston, Daniel Island, and West Ashley
- Publix at Ashley Landing Mall
- Publix at Merchants Village
- Publix at Daniel Island Town Center
Goose Creek
- Publix at St. James Shopping Center
Johns Island
- Publix at St. John’s Island
Mount Pleasant
- Publix at Queensborough Shopping Center
- Publix at North Point
- Publix at The Shoppes of Park West
North Charleston
- Publix at Palmetto Pavilion
Summerville
- Publix at Oakbrook Shopping Center
- Publix at Paradise Shoppes of Summerville
- Publix at the Market at Cane Bay
Customers may visit publix.com/status for more information.
