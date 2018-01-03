SLED responds to officer-involved shooting in North Charleston

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Charleston.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday at the Spinx gas station near the corner of Ashley Phosphate and Patriot Boulevard.

At the time, North Charleston police were responding to a call about a robbery.

News 2 reporter Laura Smith arrived as an ambulance was leaving.  It was not immediately clear if a patient was inside the vehicle.

News 2 will continue to update this story as it develops.

