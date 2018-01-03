No flights into, out of Charleston International following winter weather

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — No flights will be allowed into or out of Charleston International, according to officials.

The runways have been closed by Joint Base Charleston due to icy conditions. The airport shares runways with the U.S. Air Force at the North Charleston facility.

“No flight operations are permitted until the Air Force determines the runways are safe for aircraft and passengers,” according to a news release.

You’re asked to contact your airline to rebook a canceled flight.

Snow and ice is expected over the eastern half of South Carolina on Wednesday as a storm moves up the East Coast.

