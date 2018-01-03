No deaths reported in South Carolina snowstorm

Winter weather in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Department of Public Safety Director Leroy Smith says South Carolina has not seen any deaths in this winter storm.

The National Weather Service says up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow fell north of Charleston in Summerville as a powerful storm moved off the coast.

Widespread reports of 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of snow came from Bluffton in far southern South Carolina all the way through Orangeburg and Charleston. Similar amounts were forecast around Myrtle Beach.

Gov. Henry McMaster is asking anyone with snow on the ground to stay home to keep first responders safe.

Forecasters warn lows across the state will be well below freezing, leaving dangerous road conditions in the morning.

A number of school districts are closed Thursday.

