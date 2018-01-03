Frontier landline phone service down in areas of Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence County Emergency Management officials warn residents that Frontier landline phone service is down Wednesday evening.

According to Levi James, Jr., Florence County Emergency Management Public Information Officer, Frontier landline phone service in the Johnsonville, Pamplico, and Lake City areas is down. James advises anyone needing emergency assistance will need to call 911 from a cell phone.

Frontier Phone Company is working on the problem, but any questions should be directed to the representatives with Frontier, James advises. Florence County emergency officials will update the community when the landline access is restored.