GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Electrical lines are down across Highway 17 between Hotel Drive and Martin Luther King Rd. in Pawleys Island, according to officials.

North and southbound lanes are currently blocked, according to County spokeswoman Jackie Broach.

It is expected that it will take 2-3 hours to resolve the issue.

Meantime, motorists should seek an alternate route.

