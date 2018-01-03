Curfew issued for Dorchester County following winter weather

By Published:

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Dorchester County Council has issued a curfew for all of Dorchester County, with the exception of North Charleston and Summerville.

The curfew will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 3 until 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 4.

SCDOT efforts in Dorchester County are focused on I-26 and I-95. No primary or secondary roads have been cleared creating unsafe conditions throughout the County. Residents are strongly encouraged to stay home and off the roads.

Public Safety response will be limited due to the treacherous road conditions.

SCDOT has secured additional resources to begin clearing primary and secondary roads, overnight and into the early morning hours.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s