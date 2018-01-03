Curfew issued for Dorchester County following winter weather

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Dorchester County Council has issued a curfew for all of Dorchester County, with the exception of North Charleston and Summerville.

The curfew will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 3 until 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 4.

SCDOT efforts in Dorchester County are focused on I-26 and I-95. No primary or secondary roads have been cleared creating unsafe conditions throughout the County. Residents are strongly encouraged to stay home and off the roads.

Public Safety response will be limited due to the treacherous road conditions.

SCDOT has secured additional resources to begin clearing primary and secondary roads, overnight and into the early morning hours.

