Airlines offering travel waivers along the East Coast ahead of winter storm

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD/KXAN) — As a winter storm takes aim at the East Coast, airline companies are issuing travel alerts and waivers for customers who are headed to cities impacted by the storm.

Forecasters said hurricane-force winds blowing offshore on Thursday could generate 24-foot seas along the Atlantic coast. Coastal flooding downed tree, and power lines are possible along the East Coast.

The snow and ice moving into South Carolina have prompted officials to close Charleston International Airport. Joint Base Charleston has closed the runways because of ice. The airport shares runways with the U.S. Air Force at the North Charleston facility.

Here are the options being provided by the various airlines:

Frontier Airlines

Customers who are ticketed to travel on Wednesday, Jan. 3 or Thursday, Jan. 4, who purchased tickets on or before Jan. 2, 2018, may make one itinerary change. Travel must be completed no later than Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Origin and destination cities may be changed.

Applies to flights to/from/through the following cities:

New York LaGuardia, NY (LGA)

New York Islip, NY (ISP)

Philadelphia, PA (PHL)

Trenton, NJ (TTN)

Providence, RI (PVD)

Southwest Airlines

Customers who have flights scheduled from Jan. 3 through Jan. 5 in 19 cities may rebook or travel standby without paying an additional charge. Cities applicable:

Baltimore-Washington (BWI)-January 3 through January 4

Charleston (CHS)-January 3 through January 4

Charlotte (CLT)-January 3 through January 4

Greenville/Spartanburg (GSP)-January 3 through January 4

Jacksonville (JAX)- January 3 through January 4

Norfolk (ORF)-January 3 through January 4

Philadelphia (PHL)-January 3 through January 4

Raleigh Durham (RDU)-January 3 through January 4

Richmond (RIC)-January 3 through January 4

Washington D.C. (DCA/IAD)-January 3 through January 4

Albany (ALB)-January 4 through January 5

Boston (BOS)-January 4 through January 5

Hartford (BDL)-January 4 through January 5

Islip/Long Island (ISP)-January 4 through January 5

Manchester (MHT)-January 4 through January 5

New York/LaGuardia (LGA)-January 4 through January 5

Newark (EWR)-January 4 through January 5

Portland (PWM)-January 4 through January 5

Providence (PVD)-January 4 through January 5

Customers who purchased their itinerary via Southwest.com or its mobile app are eligible to reschedule their travel plans online or from their mobile device.

United Airlines

The company is offering travel waivers to allow you to change to alternate flights without paying a change fee.

The original travel date must be from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2018, depending on the airport.

Northeast Winter Weather (Travel date from Jan. 4-Jan. 5) Airports:

Albany, NY (ALB)

Bangor, ME (BGR)

Boston, MA (BOS)

Burlington, VT (BTV)

Hartford, CT (BDL)

Manchester, NH (MHT)

Montréal, QC, CA (YUL)

New York/Newark, NJ (EWR)

New York-Kennedy, NY (JFK)

New York-LaGuardia, NY (LGA)

Portland, ME (PWM)

Providence, RI (PVD)

Quebec City, QB, CA (YQB)

White Plains, NY (HPN)

Mid-Atlantic Winter Weather (Travel date from Jan. 3-Jan. 4) Airports:

Allentown, PA (ABE)

Baltimore, MD (BWI)

Charlottesville, VA (CHO)

Harrisburg, PA (MDT)

Norfolk, VA (ORF)

Philadelphia, PA (PHL)

Richmond, VA (RIC)

Washington, DC – Dulles (IAD)

Washington-National, DC (DCA)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA (AVP)

Southeast Winter Weather (Travel date from Jan. 3-Jan. 4) Airports:

Charleston, SC (CHS)

Charlotte, NC (CLT)

Columbia, SC (CAE)

Fayetteville, NC (FAY)

Greensboro, NC (GSO)

Greenville-Spartanburg, SC (GSP)

Jacksonville, FL (JAX)

Myrtle Beach, SC (MYR)

Raleigh, NC (RDU)

Savannah, GA (SAV)