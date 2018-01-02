Woman found dead in burning home in South Carolina

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (AP) – A woman has died after fire broke out at her home in South Carolina on New Year’s morning.

Spartanburg County Coroner Charles Clevenger said in a news release that 78-year-old Mildred Inez Skinner was found dead in her home near Boling Springs shortly after a fire that was reported around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Cherokee Springs Fire Chief Trent Harper said a man in the home was awakened by a smoke detector in the home. He was not hurt. His name has not been released.

Harper said Skinner’s body was found in the living area of the home.

Clevenger said the cause of death is still under investigation.

Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputies and the state fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

