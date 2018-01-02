VA closures during winter storm

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center outpatient clinics at the downtown campus and VA’s clinics in Hinesville, Goose Creek, Beaufort, Savannah and Myrtle Beach, and the Trident Annex will be closed for patient appointments on Wednesday, Jan. 3 through noon on Thursday, Jan. 4 due to projected inclement winter weather.

The Charleston VAMC’s inpatient services and Emergency Department will be open throughout the storm. Essential personnel should report as scheduled. All non-essential staff should report to work at noon on Thursday, Jan 4.

Patients with appointments at these clinics will be contacted to reschedule. Should additional patients appointments be cancelled moving forward, patients will be notified by the clinics. If you cannot wait to reschedule call the TAP line at 1-888-878-6884.