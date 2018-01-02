SCE&G asking customers to reduce energy usage over next several days

Mt. Pleasant, S.C. –  As the brutally cold temperatures settle in, SCE&G is asking customers to reduce energy usage over the next several days.

The power company says extreme cold temperatures can put a strain on the electrical system.

“We expect the demand for power to be extremely high over the next several days,” said Keller Kissam, President of SCE&G. “As a precautionary measure, we are asking customers to voluntarily reduce energy consumption, especially in the early morning hours from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.to help ensure the continued reliable supply of electricity.”

SCE&G is offering tips on how residents and business owners can reduce demands on the electrical system:

  • Turn off all but essential internal and external lights
  • Unplug non-essential appliances and devices
  • Set thermostats to 68 degrees or lower
  • Ensure HVAC vents are open and unobstructed
  • Limit the use of major power-consuming equipment such as dishwashers, washers and dryers.

You can report power outages to SCE&G online http://www.sceg.com/storm, through their mobile device at http://www.sceg.com/mobile, or by calling 1888-333-4465

 

