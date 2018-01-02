SCDOT crews preparing for coastal winter storm

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation crews are preparing for a winter storm that is forecast to move up through the coastal counties beginning Wednesday, January 3rd. SCDOT workers in those counties in the Lowcountry, the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are being resupplied with de-icing materials on Tuesday January 2nd.

Coastal county crews are prepared to begin pretreating roads and bridges ahead of the storm depending on the updated forecast. Special attention is given to monitoring bridge decks which ice over first during winter weather.

Midlands’ crews are prepared to pretreat I-95 in the central part of the state ahead of the storm where necessary and I-26 up into the Orangeburg County area if the storm wavers up into inland areas or further.

Upstate crews are also preparing for the storm front as well, either to support the coastal counties with crews and equipment, or to clear roads and bridges in the Upstate should the winter weather take an unexpected turn in that direction.

SCDOT will continue to monitor the storm and dispatch crews as necessary as long as the weather impacts South Carolina. SCDOT cautions drivers to avoid being out on the roads if possible when ice and snow are present.

For motorists who need to travel, SCDOT advises extreme caution when approaching SCDOT crews and vehicles clearing roads.