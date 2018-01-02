Closings and cancellations due to weather

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Due to the weather the following locations will be closed and cancellations have been announced.

Ashley Oaks OB GYN, Dr. Kathryn M. Hargrove’s office: will be closed all day on Wednesday, January 3rd and will re-open on Thursday, January 4th, weather permitting.

Berkeley County School District: Offices are closed Wednesday, January 3, 2018. We will continue to monitor weather conditions and make a decision regarding Thursday’s schedule. School will resume for teachers on Monday, January 8th and Tuesday, January 9th for students.

Charles Town Montessori: school closed on January 3rd.

Dorchester County School District 2: closed for January 3rd.

Dorchester School District 4: will be closed on Wednesday January 3rd.

Colleton County School District: schools and offices to close Wednesday January 3rd.

Charleston County School District: Schools and offices closed Wednesday. Thursday will be a teacher workday. Classes will resume Friday.

Charleston Southern University: will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, January 3, due to winter weather conditions and is expected to reopen at noon on Thursday, January 4. The women’s basketball game at 7 tonight will proceed as scheduled. All campus events scheduled for Wednesday are canceled.

Porter-Gaud School: will be closed January 3rd.

Charleston Gastroenterology Specialists: Will be closed January 3rd due to winter storm potential

Charleston Endoscopy Center: Will be closed January 3rd due to winter storm potential

Summerville Endoscopy Center: Will be closed January 3rd due to winter storm potential

South Carolina Aquarium: closed on January 3rd to ensure the safety of our staff and animal collection.

Lowcountry Regional EMS Council Courses (all sites): will be cancelled for Wednesday and Thursday. The office will be closed on Wednesday.

