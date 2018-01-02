Dorchester County prepares for winter storm

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County is preparing for the winter weather storm that could affect the Lowcountry on Wednesday.

The county’s emergency operations center moved to OPCON 4 at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. OPCON 4 means that emergency management is closely monitoring the potential winter storm event, is communicating with emergency support agencies and all essential emergency staff are on stand-by.

Dorchester County is working with the Town of Summerville and the South Carolina Department of Transportation to get ready to respond storm-related problems like clearing downed trees. The three groups are also working to pre-treat roads.

“SCDOT is going to have three snowplows and five salt spreaders dedicated here to our efforts in Dorchester County,” said Tiffany Norton, Dochester County Public Information Officer. “And the Town of Summerville will also be pre-treating the Berlin G Myers Parkway trying to keep that road open as well.”

The majority of the parkway is elevated. Bridges and elevated roads freeze before other roads.

The county’s administrative offices will be closed on Jan. 3. Dorchester County Circuit, Family and Magistrate Courts will also be closed and so will both Dorchester school districts two and four.