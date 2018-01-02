Dorchester county administrative offices closed

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – In anticipation of the winter weather forecasted on January 3, 2018 all Dorchester County Administrative Offices, Dorchester County Circuit, Family and Magistrate Courts and Dorchester School Districts Two and Four Schools will be closed.

Visitation hours at the Dorchester County Detention Center have been canceled for Wednesday, January 3, 2018.

Any/all office closures for Thursday, January 4, 2018 will be announced on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.

The latest forecast received from the Charleston National Weather Service indicates that Dorchester County will start to see frozen precipitation, mostly likely in the form of snow, beginning tomorrow, January 3, 2018 between 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM and last into the evening hours.

Warming Centers

The following locations will be open to Dorchester County residents in need of a warming center:

Tuesday, January 2, 2017

7:00 PM – 7:00 AM

Fresh Anointing Ministries Worship Center, 551 Myers Road, Summerville, SC 29483

Wednesday, January 3, 2018 – Friday, January 5, 2018

7:00 PM – 7:00 AM

Ridge Baptist Church, 2168 Ridge Church Road, Summerville, SC 29483