Carriage horse slips on ice downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Earlier this morning, a carriage horse slipped on a patch of ice along Market Street. The horse returned to its feet and walked back to the stable. There was no report of injuries among the passengers.

In response, the city has closed two carriage tour zones in the area and will be inspecting all remaining zones for safety.

The horse will not resume tours until cleared by a vet.

The city’s official report will be released when the investigation is complete.

