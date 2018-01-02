American Red Cross and City of North Charleston to open warming shelter

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With the threat of severe winter weather and frigid temperatures, the Palmetto SC Region of the American Red Cross and the city of North Charleston will be opening a warming shelter for anyone who needs to escape from the cold.

The center will open at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the North Charleston Coliseum, located at 5001 Coliseum Dr, North Charleston, SC 29418.

This center will offer cots, blankets, food, water, and comfort for anyone who needs it.

“The weather on Wednesday has the potential to be one of the worst winter systems the state has seen recently,” said Louise Welch Williams, regional CEO. “We urge everyone to pay attention to local weather forecasts and to heat their homes safely if they choose to stay at home.”

The Red Cross is in communication with emergency management to see where any additional shelters may be necessary. Those seeking shelter are encouraged to bring the following items if possible: prescription medications; appropriate bedding, blankets, and pillows; personal hygiene items; and a change of clothes. It’s important to bring special items for children, such as diapers, formula and toys, and other items for family members who have unique needs.