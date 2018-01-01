South Carolina’s top cop wants new $54 million crime lab

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s top law enforcement agency says it needs a new $54 million crime lab, but there are disagreements among lawmakers on how to pay for it.

State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel says the current building was built in 1990 before DNA testing. Now testing DNA takes up 2 ½ floors.

Keel told The Charleston Post and Courier that the cramped space doesn’t affect the quality of DNA tests, but do slow them down, which means crimes could take longer to solve.

Lawmakers agree SLED needs a new crime lab. But they disagree over how to pay for it. Some want to borrow the money so it can be built immediately, while others think they can find the $54 million elsewhere in the budget, which could delay construction.