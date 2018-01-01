Snow in South Carolina? Maybe, but at the coast this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Snow is in the forecast for parts of South Carolina this week, but it isn’t in the mountains.

The National Weather Service says Charleston and Myrtle Beach could see snow Wednesday as a storm moves up the Atlantic Coast.

Current forecasts call for a couple of inches of snow near the coast with very little falling inland.

But forecasters say depending on the storm track, more snow could fall along the coast and push further inland, or places like Charleston could end up with sleet or freezing rain.

No advisories or warnings have been posted.

No matter what, it will be brutally cold. Lows will be in the teens in all but the immediate coast with a wind chill advisory issued for much of eastern South Carolina.