Red Cross helping multiple families after New Year’s Day apartment fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Right now, disaster-trained volunteers are helping four families after a fire ripped through a West Ashley apartment complex. The fire started around 8 a.m. Monday at the apartments on Dupont Road.

It’s estimated that as many 12 people have been impacted by this fire. Disaster-trained volunteers are currently providing financial assistance, as well as blankets and comfort kits to them.

This comes after a very busy weekend for Red Cross volunteers. Since Saturday, volunteers have responded to 20 home fires and helped 66 people throughout South Carolina. That number does not include this morning’s fire.