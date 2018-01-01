New Year, New You: Ways to stick with your 2018 New Year’s Resolution

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new year, a new you! Many of us make resolutions to make the new year a head better than the last.

Many people vow to lose weight, save more and spend less or travel, but despite their good intentions, more than 80 percent of people fail to keep up with their resolutions.

8 On Your Side has teamed up with The Penny Hoarder to bring you ways you can keep those resolutions and save or even make a little money.

“Everyone says they are going to get their lives organized, but you need some help to do that. So we love an app called ‘Let Go.’ It lets you sell just about anything to the people in your neighborhood, there is no fee,” said Lisa Rowan, a savings expert at The Penny Hoarder.

Is 2018 the year you want to travel? Rowan says put down the credit cards that are earning you points.

“A lot of people turn to rewards credit card to build up miles or points that they can use to travel, but that also comes with a obligation. You have to maintain your credit score, you have to maintain a balance you can live with,” she said.

Instead, you can download apps like Frequent Flier.

“It uses your location information, runs on the background on your phone and it anonymizes your information. So it is not tracking your information specifically, it is tracking all the people in your area. And it rewards you points you can exchange for travel,” said Rowan.

Will 2018 be the year you finally quit smoking? You can add an incentive by earning some cash at the same time.

“We recommend looking at the National Institute of Health. They have so many studies you can apply for to track your progress to quit smoking, and they pay you sometimes as low as $20 but sometimes as high at $900,” said Rowan.

The biggest piece of advice from experts on your 2018 resolutions is keep it simple.