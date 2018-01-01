New Year means new laws take effect for SC drivers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – As the New Year rings in, new laws take effect for drivers in South Carolina. This is part of the roads bill to help generate money to fix roads and infrastructure throughout the state.

The first phase of the roads bill took effect in July, when the gas tax went up two cents per gallon. That tax will continue to go up through 2022.

Starting Jan. 1, drivers will need to keep receipts for gas and oil changes to get a tax credit for that increase. The tax credit only applies when buying gas in South Carolina for a vehicle registered in South Carolina. Each taxpayer can claim up to two vehicles if they are in the taxpayer’s name, but receipts aren’t necessary unless the driver is audited.

“You need to keep every little receipt, and if you have different vehicles, mark down which one is for what receipt,” said Liberty Tax Franchisee and Owner, Samantha Slapnik. “It’s not a dramatic credit, but the legislature is trying to give South Carolina residents a little bit extra for that additional money they’ll be spending on gas in 2018.”

Vehicle registration fees will increase for some drivers in phase two of the bill. According to the South Carolina DMV, people who drive alternative fuel vehicles or hybrids aren’t being hit by the increase in gas tax, so they will see a stricter increase in their registration fees. If you buy a hybrid in 2018, you’ll see an extra $60 on your registration fee, and if you buy an alternative fuel vehicle, there will be an extra $120 fee.

In addition, all drivers will see an increase of $16 in registration fees starting this year.