Hibben Emergency Cold Shelter to be open two more nights

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Due to the continuing cold weather forecast the Hibben UMC Emergency Cold Shelter (HECS) at 690 Coleman Blvd, Mt. Pleasant. It will be open Tuesday, January 2 and Wednesday, January 3, 2018. This is in addition to tonight that was previously announced. At present these are the only nights that it will be open but if this changes, an additional notice will be sent out.

The doors will open at approximately 7:30 p.m. and the guests must leave by 7 a.m. the next morning. No guests will be accepted after 11 p.m. unless brought by the MPPD, other agencies, or due to special circumstances and advance arrangements have been made.

A Hibben bus will pick up guests in Downtown Charleston starting at 6:55 pm at Huger Street across from Taco Boy. It will then proceed to the Main Library on Calhoun Street and Marion Square at King Street before returning to Hibben UMC about 8:00pm. Guests will be returned to the Downtown area the next morning. The bus will make as many trips as necessary to pick up all of the guests waiting at these listed locations.

The guests will be offered a safe, warm place to sleep overnight plus an evening meal and breakfast. Showers are available with towels, soap, and shampoo furnished.

The Hibben UMC Facebook page will also post days when the HECS will be open.

The HECS has been open four nights this cold season and averaged 48 guests per night with 57 guests on December 28. Last year the shelter had 74 guests one night.