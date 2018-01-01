Cross family out of their home after massive fire on first day of new year

A fire early this morning in Berkeley county completely destroyed one family’s home.

It is going to take a long time before the home on Richburg Circle in Cross can be rebuilt or replaced.

Larry Yape lives right across the street from the house on Richburg. “It woke us up this morning at about 3 o’clock this morning with two loud blasts. I thought maybe it was just a transformer going off or what not. I don’t know . It was two loud blasts and all of a sudden the fire just came so quick that the fire was higher than the trees.”

You can still see smoke through the woods where the house continues to smolder. It was fully involved. “The fire department came right away and they stayed for a while and it took a while to contain it.”

Two adult lived in the home. Yape says he was concerned about the fire spreading. It was really going. I was going to call my cousin next door and say, ‘hey we’ve got to watch this fire next-door, it could jump.’”

Fortunately nobody was injured in the fire. “I feel sorry for them. I really do. It’s not a very good way to start out 2018.”

The Red Cross is assisting the family with some of their immediate needs.