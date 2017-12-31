Woman dies after falling from vehicle during argument

By Published:

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say they are investigating the death of a 51-year-old woman who appeared to either fall out of or be shoved out of a moving vehicle during an argument.

Greenville County Deputy Coroner Kent Dill said Donice McClain died Saturday at the hospital, a day after she was injured at her daughter’s home in Fountain Inn.

Dill says McClain was arguing with the driver of the vehicle when she fell out. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Dill did not identify the driver in his statement. He says the coroner’s office is helping Fountain Inn Police investigate McClain’s death

