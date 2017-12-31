Tips to keep your fitness resolutions in 2018

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – With a new year comes new resolutions and many people will be making resolutions about their health. Brittany Corbett from O2 Fitness joined us in the studio to give some tips on how you can stay on track.

First, you want to make sure your goals are attainable. It’s easy to give up when you feel so far away from the goal. Also, find a way to hold yourself accountable. Find a friend who will check in on you to make sure you are doing what you need to be doing. Or hire a personal trainer. They are a great resource for keeping you on track, plus they can help craft your goals and your plan to get there to meet your needs and abilities.

For more tips, watch the video. You can meet Brittany at the O2 Fitness on James Island.