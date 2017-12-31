Suspects charged with several charges after vehicle pursuit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On December 30, 2017, shortly after 10:00 p.m., a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a confirmed stolen vehicle out of Florida.

After the deputy activated his emergency lights, to initiate this traffic stop, the driver of the car turned in to a neighborhood off of Bees Ferry refusing to stop. As a result, a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The suspect of the stolen car drove back onto Bees Ferry Road heading towards Glenn McConnell Pkwy. The driver of the vehicle turned onto Glenn McConnell and then onto Mary Ader Drive striking a fence near the City of Charleston Park. The suspect drove back onto Glenn McConnell Pkwy towards Bees Ferry Road and then turned onto SC Highway 61 towards Summerville.

The driver drove into Dorchester County and turned back towards Charleston County on SC Highway 165. The driver and passenger began throwing items from the car along Highway 165. Eventually, the deputies were able to deploy stop sticks deflating the suspects’ vehicle tires. However, the driver continued on and attempted to force one of our deputies from the roadway.

During this pursuit, the driver rammed another deputy’s patrol car and attempted to ram several others.

After the deputies were able to force the suspects’ vehicle off of the road, the driver and the passenger surrendered without further incident.

The driver, Richard Cunningham, of Summerville, was arrested and charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, and six counts of Attempted Murder.

The passenger, Christopher Sommers, of Naples, Florida, was arrested for Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle. The deputies involved in the pursuit did not sustained any serious injuries.