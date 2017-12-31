SCDOT crews treating Charleston area bridges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The SCDOT crews began pre-treating bridges in the Charleston area at 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

Pre-treating operations should be concluded by 6:00 p.m. However, SCDOT crews and law enforcement agencies will continue to monitor conditions as long as necessary.

SCDOT asks motorists to be extra careful when approaching the trucks and crews in these moving work zones.

