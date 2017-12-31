Junior League of Charleston hosts Bridal Boutique

By Published:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Junior League of Charleston is hosting its 2nd annual Bridal Boutique fundraiser at the Dewberry Hotel. On January 6th, from 10 AM- 2 PM brides can browse discounted gowns from designers like Mori Lee and Vera Wang. Store samples and gently used bridal gowns start at $75.

Evening gowns, mother of the bride, cocktail dresses will also be available starting at $35. Veils, shoes, and other accessories will also be available for purchase.

The event is free to attend and will include live music, light hors d’oeuvres, and drinks. For more information, click here.

 

 

