Georgetown and Willamsburg bridge conditions

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The SCDOT crews in Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties spent Sunday afternoon pretreating bridges in those areas. Including the bridges on the Pee Dee and Waccamaw Rivers.

The crews will monitor road and bridge conditions in those two counties tonight.

SCDOT urges motorists to use extreme caution on the roads, particularly when approaching crews and vehicles involved in de-icing operations.

