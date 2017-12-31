Escaped Georgia jail inmate recaptured in South Carolina

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) – An inmate who broke through a brick wall to escape a central Georgia jail has been taken back into custody in South Carolina.

North Augusta Public Safety officials said 37-year-old Christopher Carroll was captured Saturday afternoon after several people reported seeing him around a rail yard and a golf course.

Carroll spent three days on the run, much of it in South Carolina where he is from. Investigators found his orange jumpsuit from the Lamar County jail in Allendale County and say it appears he stole a truck in Barnwell County.

Authorities told media outlets Carroll used a metal rod from a shower to break through a wall before escaping Wednesday. He was awaiting trial on three counts of obstruction of an officer and theft by receiving stolen property.