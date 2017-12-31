2 local women competing in Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America”

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Two women from Charleston are competing on the new season of Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America”. The show premiers Sunday, January 7th at 9 PM.

This is the 12th season for “Worst Cooks in America”, where chefs Anne Burrell and Tyler Florence work to transform kitchen disasters into culinary masters. By the end, the cook with the most impressive transformation wins $25,000.

The contestants from Charleston are Robyn Hayden and Sylvia Jefferies. Hayden is a full-time balloon artist who was frustrated she didn’t know how to cook a meal for her husband. Jefferies is a single mom from a long line of women who don’t cook. Her 10-year-old son signed her up for the show because he saw her as a perfect fit!