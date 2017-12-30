Traffic stop leads to large quantity of marijuana amongst other charges

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WCBD) – Yesterday afternoon at around 4 p.m. a Yemassee officer was tipped off by a Jasper County Deputy returning from an assignment in Colleton County.

They were behind a vehicle driving down Highway 17A that was projecting a “very strong” odor of marijuana, enough for the Jasper County Deputy to be able to detect the odor in his vehicle. The JCSO deputy reached out to the Yemassee Police Department and a Yemassee car was placed in position at the intersection of Hwy 17A and Salkehatchie Road.

As the vehicle approached, two Yemassee officers and got behind the vehicle and conducted a lawful traffic stop on the vehicle on US Hwy 17A. At this time the Jasper County Deputy pulled over to provide his information.

As the officers approached the vehicle they noted that they noticed a very strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. Upon officers approaching the vehicle, contact was made with the driver and he was identified as Charles A Sillari, 22, of Medford, MA.

Officers then removed the second occupant, Brendan Moloney, 22, of Medford, MA. Both individuals were detained while a probable cause search was conducted. A total of 171 grams of marijuana were recovered along with grinders with marijuana residue, several plastic zip loc bags and 24 mini bottles of whiskey without a tax stamp.

Both suspects were booked on three charges and transported to the Hampton County Detention Center without incident. Warrants will be obtained for Possession with intent to distribute. Both suspects will remain in the Hampton County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.