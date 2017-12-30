Take a look at Toys for Tots 2017

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A huge thank you to everyone who contributed to Toys for Tots this year! The local US Marine Corps Reserves collected more than 76,000 new, unwrapped toys. This is the biggest donation year since Hurricane Hugo in 1989.

The majority of the toys were given to families who registered in advance, so they could wrap the toys and place them under the tree for Christmas morning. Some toys, however, were delivered on Christmas.

Hundreds of volunteers gathered early Christmas morning to deliver toys to children across the Lowcountry. The families who received toys on Christmas Day were nominated by people in the community like police officers, teachers, and church leaders. Most of the families did not know the volunteers were coming, and you could see the surprise and excitement on their faces when caravans of volunteers toting toys arrived on their doorstep.

The 2017 season of Toys for Tots in is the books, but be sure to stay tuned to News 2 this time next year to contribute to the cause.