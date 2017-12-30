South Carolina new laws in 2018: Save those gas receipts

By Published:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A tax credit for South Carolina drivers who save their gas receipts and a requirement that elections be held even when just one candidate are on the ballot are a few new laws in South Carolina in 2018.

When the calendar turns Monday, state law will allow state residents to get a tax credit equal to the two-cent increase in the gas tax that went into effect in July with those receipts.

Another new law bans state residents from buying large cats, apes or non-native bears.

The State newspaper reports a law that goes on the books Monday repeals a law allowing local officials to call off elections if only one person qualified for the ballot. It saved money, but the state Attorney General’s Office said it was likely unconstitutional.

