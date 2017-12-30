Sheriff: Husband kills wife, then himself in S Carolina

WINNSBORO, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a man shot and killed his 51-year-old wife, then turned the gun on himself in their South Carolina home.

Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery said 48-year-old Charles “Chuck” Gaddy was found dead at the couple’s Winnsboro home from a self-inflicted gunshot around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

Montgomery says Gaddy’s wife, Jane, was shot several times and died a short time later at the hospital.

The sheriff said in a statement the killings were domestic violence, and he said the State Law Enforcement Division was helping his deputies figure out what led to the shootings.