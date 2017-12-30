Man not arrested in fatal stabbing faces other charges

GASTON, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a man acted in self-defense when he stabbed a 19-year-old man to death in South Carolina, but they say he was also arrested for outstanding warrants.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon says 21-year-old Joshua Rossman locked himself in a trailer in Gaston on Thursday after Rayshawn Porterfield attacked him.

Koon says Porterfield got into the trailer and started fighting again with Rossman, who grabbed a knife and stabbed Porterfield in the upper body.

Koon said in a statement several eyewitnesses gave the same account of what happened.

After the stabbing, deputies realized Rossman was wanted for assault and battery and arrested him on those charges. It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.