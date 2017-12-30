Kimberly Bowman talks new book, kids camp

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Kimberly Bowman is only 25, but she has already published her first book, “The Awkward, Hilarious, Painful Guide on Transitioning into Your 20s and Surviving.” Kimberly says “It’s a very personal book about my life and experiences in which I use to give advice and guidance to young people coming out of childhood and going into adulthood.”

From the book, Kimberly launched a non-profit called Exquisite Kids for kids who suffer with self esteem and self confidence issues. As part of the non-profit, she is developing a summer camp and after school program for these students to help strengthen their confidence to take on the world and excel in school.

She has also launched a scholarship for minority students in Charleston, Dorchester, and Berkeley counties. “The scholarship is currently an “endowment in progress,” with the Coastal Community Foundation and I’m raising funds for both this and my non profit currently,” Kimberly says.

You can order Kimberly’s book at Barnes and Noble or on Amazon. To find out more about Exquisite Kids visit: http://exquisiteenterprisesinc.com/exquisite-kids.html or on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/exquisitekidschs/