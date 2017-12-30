CCSO traffic safety checkpoints

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Selective Traffic Enforcement and Target Zero Units will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints in the Summerville and West Ashley areas on Sunday, December 31, 2017. The first checkpoint, conducted near the intersections of Highway 78 and Owens Dr., will begin at approximately 7pm.

The second checkpoint, conducted near Bees Ferry Rd and Main Rd., will begin at approximately 10pm. Both checkpoints will last several hours.

Motorists should use caution when traveling in the areas and be alert for the presence of law enforcement officers and stopped traffic.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office encourages everyone to celebrate the New Year responsibly. Have a safe and happy 2018!