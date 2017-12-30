American Red Cross assisting family in Charleston after home fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Encampment Court in Charleston, was damaged by a fire yesterday evening. The Charleston Fire and Rescue responded to the blaze.

The Red Cross is helping two adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Each year around the holidays the Red Cross and partners see an uptick in the number of home fires. It’s also been shown that Christmas tree fires are much more likely to be deadly than most other fires and candle fires are four times as likely to occur.

When cooking and decorating this holiday season, the Red Cross is reminding families to check their existing smoke alarms and practice fire drills at home.

Every household should develop a fire escape plan and practice it several times a year and at different times of the day. Install smoke alarms on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas.

Test them every month and replace the batteries when needed.