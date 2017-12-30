2018 Folly Beach Polar Bear Plunge

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- The 5th Annual Bill Murray Look-a-Like Polar Bear Plunge is coming up on Monday, January 1st, 2018 on Folly Beach. This year, Storm Team 2 meteorologists are predicting temperatures in the 30’s, so the dive is going to live up to its name.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Bill Murray character, and this year’s theme is “Zombieland”. There will be a costume contest at noon, with cash prizes given to the Best Guy, Best Girl, Best Kid, Best Team, and Best Overall. There is a $5 entry fee for the contest.

Registration for the plunge starts at 11 AM beach-side at the Tides Hotel, and participants will rush into the surf together at 1:30 PM. The event will also include raffles, kids crafts, live music, and a Bloody Mary Competition. For more information about the Polar Bear Plunge, click here.