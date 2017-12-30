19-year-old charged with attempted murder after firing at Charleston P.D.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Charleston Police have charged a 19-year-old woman in the incident this morning where shots were fired at police officers.

Police say they attempted to make a traffic stop on Carriage Lane after smelling a strong odor of marijuana emanating from a car. The driver fled the scene but officers followed the car to the Palmilla Apartments.

That is when the front passenger fired several shots at the officers. The driver of the vehicle, the front passenger, and the rear passenger bailed out of the vehicle.

The officers were able to apprehend the passengers but are still searching for the driver.

Brianna Sherrell Sampson is charged with two counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a violent crime.

