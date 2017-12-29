Woman killed in South Carolina house fire found on porch

By Published:

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a woman killed in a South Carolina fire was found on the porch of her home.

Fire officials tell The Sumter Item that 68-year-old Eva Harvin was found on the porch of her Sumter home just after 1 a.m. Thursday.

First responders say the woman used a wheelchair, which was also on the porch.

Harvin’s 71-year-old husband was flown to Augusta Burn Center for treatment of burns to at least two-thirds of his body.

Authorities are still trying to figure out how the fire started but say they don’t think it was suspicious.

