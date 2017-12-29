Upstate man’s comedic Chick-fil-A tune goes viral

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — If you’ve ever craved a Chick-fil-A sandwich or waffle fries on Sunday, Shama Mrema knows your pain.

The Greenville man rapped of his love for the fast food chain in a video that’s gone viral.

“Chick-fil-A (But It’s Sunday)” has been viewed around 471,000 times since it was posted on Sunday. As of Friday morning, it’s been shared more than 8,000 times on Facebook and received thousands of likes.

Mrema, 25, and a friend noticed they always seemed to crave Chick-fil-A on Sundays when the restaurant chain is closed. That’s what inspired him to write the comedic song.

The video was filmed Dec. 17 and shared on social media on Christmas Eve.

Mrema said the song has received a lot of love and many seem to relate.

Mrema was born in Tanzania. His family moved to the U.S. when he was 2 years old.

His parents became missionaries and the family returned to Tanzania when he was 11.

Mrema moved to Greenville at 18 and attended Holmes Bible College.

Asked what’s his favorite Chick-fil-A meal, Mrema responded, “I loved the chicken salad Sandwich before they pulled it from their menu but I’ll go out of my way any day for a Spicy Chicken Deluxe, fries, and a sweet tea!”