RESTAURANT REPORT CARD: Celebrate New Year’s Eve!

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCBD) — No C Grades were reported by the Department of Health and Environmental Control in the Lowcountry during the week of December 21-December 28, 2017.

However, two B grades were reported in Charleston County: Tobo Sushi in Mt. Pleasant and Go Go Greens in Downtown Charleston.

However, there are many A grade restaurants across the Lowcountry where families can dine New Year’s Eve.

Sol Southwest Kitchen and Tequila Bar has three locations: Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, and Downtown. The restaurants will feature a special menu along with its regular menu, and a champagne toast at midnight.

“SOL will also host live music at each location from 10pm-1am. The Derek Cribb Duo will be performing at SOL Mt. Pleasant, The Corinne Gooden Duo in Summerville and DJ Luis Skye will be performing at SOL Downtown Charleston. Dinner reservations are recommended as they will fill up fast. To make your reservations for Sunday, December 31, call the restaurants at 843.388.4302 (SOL Mt. Pleasant), 843.875.7090 (SOL Summerville) or 843.388.4302 (SOL Downtown Charleston). There will be no cover charge for New Year’s Eve,” said a press release.

Eli’s Table downtown will have a special New Year’s Eve menu.

Fill Restaurant and Piano Bar will have dinner and drink packages available for purchase.

Other downtown restaurants with New Year’s Eve special meals include McCrady’s, The Drawing Room, and Peninsula Grill.

Toast! of Summerville will offer a kid-friendly event. There will be a toast to the new year every hour featuring milk and cookies.