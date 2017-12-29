Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots both top $300 million

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Are you feeling lucky?

If so, you may want to buy a lottery ticket!

The Powerball jackpot has jumped to $384 million after no winners in Wednesday night’s drawing.

A ticket worth $2 million was sold in Georgia, according to CNN.

The odds of winning the Powerball drawing are 1 in 292.2 million.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday night.

The Mega Millions jackpot has also topped $300 million after no one hit the jackpot Tuesday night.

The Mega Millions jackpot now sits at $306 million with the next drawing Friday at 11pm.

