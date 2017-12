CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — On Friday, December 29, as the Charleston community and visitors finalize their plans for New Year’s Eve celebrations, community leaders and others will hold a news conference.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Uber will hold the briefing at Charleston Police headquarters on 1 p.m. on Friday, December 29.

We’re told officials will ask people to commit to being a #DesignatedRider by planning ahead to avoid drinking and driving.