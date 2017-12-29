Marymeade Drive extension project to start in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction will start next year on a Town of Summerville road project that will extend Marymeade Drive to help ease traffic congestion near the BJ’s Wholesale Club shopping center.

The big-box store opened last summer. Jockey Court is the only road into the shopping center now but that will change once the project is complete.

The project will extend Marymeade Drive 1500 feet from where it currently terminates near the Tradition at Summerville Apartment Homes to the shopping center.

The road project will also allow for access to new commercial properties.

“This project will allow access to those properties to become developed,” said Russ Cornette, the town engineer for Summerville. “So it’s kind of a economic development initiative too.”

Both the town and property owner Marymeade Associates are paying for the project. The company sold a previously sold a section for their property to BJ’s so the store is not involved in the extension.

Cornette said that he expects the project to start in February or March and be completed by Fall 2018.