Lowcountry man wanted on cruelty to children, domestic violence charges

Aldenon Chavier Gabe, 34,

DORECHETER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted man.

Aldenon Chavier Gabe, 34, is wanted on two counts of cruelty to children and two counts of second-degree domestic violence.

Police haven’t released any details surrounding the incidents.

We’re told Gabe is known to be in the Planters Knoll area of North Charleston off Ashley Phosphate Rd.

He is described as an African-American man, standing at 5’09, and weighing 180 pounds. Gabe also has black hair.

The 34-year-old is known to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, contact the Dorchester County Communication Center at (843) 873-5111.

